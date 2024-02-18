Russian Man Turns Plane into Villa; Anand Mahindra in Awe of Innovation

Hyderabad: Renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra is always at the forefront of sharing innovative and interesting information with his followers on social media. Recently, the video of the abandoned Boeing 737 plane being converted into a private luxury villa has been shared on the 'X' platform. He praised the person, who gave practical form to such an innovative idea.

Felix Demin from Russia has turned an abandoned Boeing 737 into a luxury villa. It has two bedrooms, a swimming pool and a luxury hotel. He converted the cockpit into a bathroom. He made every place in the plane beautiful. The man recorded a video of all the special and surprising things in the villa built on the seashore and posted it on social media.

Anand Mahindra shared this video on his 'X' account. "Only some people in society are lucky enough to realise their dreams. But, this guy doesn't seem to put any limits on his dreams. Let's see if there will be any interest in staying here," Mahindra shared his opinion on the plane turned villa. The video shared by Mahindra has gone viral. The video recorded more than 53 lakh views so far. Netizens heaped praise on the man, who converted an old plane into a stunning villa.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

