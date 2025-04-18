ETV Bharat / bharat

Russia Rejects Ukraine's Charges That Russian Military Attacked Indian Firm's Warehouse in Kyiv

New Delhi: Russia on Thursday trashed Ukraine's allegations that the Russian military attacked a warehouse of an Indian pharmaceutical company in Kyiv. The Russian embassy suggested that the Ukrainian air defence missiles may have fallen on the warehouse of Indian pharma company Kusum, which triggered a fire.

The Ukrainian embassy in India on Saturday said a Russian missile struck the warehouse of Indian pharmaceutical company Kusum and that Moscow has been "deliberately" targeting Indian businesses in Ukraine.

In response to the "accusations spread" by the embassy of Ukraine in India, the Russian embassy informs that the Russian armed forces did not attack or plan to attack Kusum Healthcare's warehouse on April 12, the Russian mission said in a statement.

It said Russian tactical aviation targeted unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military besides an airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location on that day.

"The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare's warehouse setting it on fire," the Russian embassy said.