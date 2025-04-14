Russia Lines Up Celebrations In India To Mark 80th Anniversary Of Great Victory

New Delhi: Russia's envoy, Denis Alipov, said on Saturday that his country has planned big celebrations in Moscow and events in Delhi and several cities in India to mark Victory Day on May 9. Russia has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the celebrations in Moscow that will mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

"This year is very special for us as we are celebrating the 80th anniversary of Russia's great victory. We call the occasion Victory Day in Russia. A series of events to mark the big celebration have been lined up in Moscow on May 9 and we will be happy to welcome a high-level Indian delegation," Alipov said.

The Russian ambassador said that there would be many top-level foreign guests in Moscow that day. Russia has invited the leaders of many friendly countries to attend the Victory Day Parade this year. The Soviet Army launched an offensive against Nazi Germany in January 1945. The Commander-in-Chief signed the Act of Germany's unconditional surrender on May 9, ending the war.

The purpose and Indian soldiers' big contribution

Alipov said that millions of people were killed in that war and it is something that "should never be repeated". Apart from the grand parade in Moscow, the Russian envoy said, "Here in India, we have a separate programme of celebrations in many cities, also beyond Delhi," he said and added it is very important that we "remember the martyrs" on that day.

Alipov said Indian soldiers "made a great contribution to the victory of the Allied forces. "This will be a very important occasion for us to remember and draw lessons," the ambassador added.