Rushed Trip Insult To People: Congress On PM's Likely Visit To Manipur

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit to Manipur, the Congress on Sunday claimed that "such a rushed trip" is an "insult" to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 "long and agonising" months. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the September 13 visit to Manipur will actually be a "non-visit by the PM".

"The proposed visit of the Prime Minister to Manipur on Sept 13 is being hailed by his cheerleaders. But it appears that he will be spending just about 3 hours--yes just 3 hours--in the state. What does he hope to accomplish by such a rushed trip?" Ramesh said on X.

"This is actually an insult to the people of the state who have waited for him for 29 long and agonising months," the Congress leader said. "September 13th will actually be a non-visit by the PM, who has once again revealed his callousness and insensitivity towards the people of Manipur," Ramesh said.

He also shared a media report on X which claimed that the PM would be in Manipur for about three hours. The prime minister is likely to visit Manipur on September 13, which will be his first tour to the state since ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.