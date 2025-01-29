Rural Students Bounce Back Post Pandemic, Govt Schools Lead Learning Recovery

New Delhi: Education in rural areas of the country has bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic, states ASER 2024, ASER 2024, a report from the Pratham Foundation that generates estimates of the enrollment status of children aged 3-16 years and basic reading and arithmetic skills of children aged 5-16 years at district, state and national levels.

The study covered 17,997 villages, including 649,491 children aged 3-16, which brings into view valuable insights regarding trends in enrollment, learning outcomes, and digital literacy in the post-Covid-19 pandemic context.

Enrollment Patterns: Trends Return to Before the Pandemic

One of the major findings of ASER 2024 is the stabilization of school enrollment rates. The total enrollment for children aged 6-14 is about 98.1%, quite similar to the 98.4% of 2022. This validates a return to pre-pandemic levels and thus indicates that the disturbances caused by Covid-19 have now been largely resolved in terms of student enrollment. Notably, a major shift happens in the type of schools children are now attending. Just after the pandemic, students shifted towards government schools, with data indicating an increase from 65.6% in 2018 to 72.9% in 2022. In contrast, ASER 2024, however, reports a figure of 66.8%. This suggests that students are now going back to the pre-pandemic enrollment patterns. This could be due to the reopening of private schools and economic activities that have allowed families to reconsider private schooling again. "What has led to this sudden improvement in learning levels? All-India estimates are typically slow to change and learning levels that had been stagnant till 2010 declined slightly thereafter, only improving slowly between 2014 and 2018. We have not seen improvements of this magnitude in the last 20 years since ASER has been presenting data on foundational reading and arithmetic. Everything seems to point towards NEP 2020 and its focus on foundational skills," said Wilima Wadhwa, director of ASER Centre in the report.



Learning Outcomes: Scenarios of Recovery amid Stubborn Problems

ASER 2024 has noted floor for recovery in the foundational skill of reading and mathematics which suffered during the pandemic. The number of Class III students in government schools reading a Class II-level text increased to 23.4% from 16.3% in 2022; basic arithmetic skills improved to 33.7% in 2024 from 28.1% in 2018. State-wise analyses have shown good improvements, such as Uttar Pradesh, where the proportion of boys and girls with reading skill grew from 12.3% in 2018 to 27.9% in 2024. Further, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Odisha have registered good improvement in reading skills from 2022 to 2024. All is nevertheless not entirely clear. Up to about 30 percent of children find it hard to read a Class II-level text, suggesting that foundational literacy needs persistence. Government schools have recovered learning better than private schools, but in absolute terms, the latter seem to be ahead of the former.



Digital Literacy: Bridging the Gender Gap

The pandemic has vindicated the need to upgrade digital literacy; the data presented in ASER 2024 hold promise in that realm. 85.5% of boys and 79.4% of girls among children aged 14 to 16 reported knowing how to operate a smartphone. It clearly denotes narrowing gender gaps within digital skills, something that will be more and more integral to education moving forward. However, discrepancies do exist. In Telangana, 96% of households reported a smartphone availability, while only 78% of children could access one for digital work, and 73% of them could do it independently. Over 80% of students might be using social media, but only 67% knew how to block or report a user; approximately 60% could change a password. These underscore the necessity to design digital literacy programs covering not only basic usage but also online security and safety.

State-Specific Insights: Educational Landscape of Telangana

In a mixed bag for Telangana, with near-universal enrollment of students between 6 and 14, nearly 0.5% dropout from school, Telangana's performance in providing access to education is among the finest in the country. However, the learning outcomes for early foundational education in the state remain unsatisfactory. Only 18% of students in Classes III to V could read a Class II-level text, and just 49% could perform basic subtraction. In Classes VI to VIII, 46.4% could read a Class II text, and 34.7% could solve division problems. While Medak had alarmingly low proficiency rates, Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy performed a bit better in arithmetic skills. The report explains that Telangana encounters the issue of digital literacy. There is high availability of smartphones, yet there is a wide gulf between access and functional availability for children. Lastly, the number of schools with computers is dismal, with only 9 % of schools in the state having a computer in comparison to the national average of 27.4 %.