Rural Boom: 76.6% Households Report Rising Consumption, Says NABARD Survey

New Delhi: In a clear sign of rural economic momentum, the July round of the Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) released by NABARD reveals that 76.6 per cent of rural households reported an increase in consumption, indicating a sustained trajectory of consumption-led growth.

Optimism is strong, with 74.7 per cent expecting income growth over the next year and over 56.2 per cent anticipating better job prospects in the short term, the RECSS mentioned.

According to a survey, government support and infrastructure upgrades--particularly in roads, education, and water --continue to bolster rural resilience. Inflation concerns have also eased, with over 78.4 per cent of households perceiving current inflation to be at or below 5 per cent, reflecting improved price stability.

Rising Incomes and Consumption-led Growth

Thirty-nine point six per cent of surveyed households reported an increase in income during the past year—the highest share across all six rounds of the survey so far.

Consumption Expenditure

Seventy-six point six per cent of households reported a rise in consumption over the past year. Just 3.2 per cent of households reported a decline in consumption, which is the lowest since this survey started. This growth is further reinforced by the highest recorded share of monthly income being spent on consumption at 65.57 per cent, up from 60.87 per cent in September 2024. This reflects enhanced purchasing power and stronger financial confidence of rural households.

Government Support Remains Crucial

Income and spending levels continue to be strongly supported by several fiscal transfer schemes, in both kind and cash, both from the Centre and the states. These include subsidies on food, electricity, cooking gas, fertilisers, and support for school needs, transport, meals, pensions, and interest subsidies. On average, these transfers made up about 10% of a household’s monthly income. These interventions significantly enhance household resilience and reduce financial pressure, especially for vulnerable populations.

Strengthening Financial Health through Increased Savings

Twenty point six per cent of households reported a rise in financial savings, showing a notable improvement in saving capacity alongside rising incomes. The reported share of income allocated to savings stood at 13.18 per cent, while loan repayments accounted for 11.85 per cent of household spending. Together, these numbers point toward a stronger culture of saving and debt management, alongside consumption growth.

Strong Sentiments on Income and Employment Outlook

Short-Term Sentiments (Next One Quarter)