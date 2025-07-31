Rural Boom: 76.6% Households Report Rising Consumption, Says NABARD Survey

New Delhi: In a clear sign of rural economic momentum, the July round of the Rural Economic Conditions and Sentiments Survey (RECSS) released by NABARD reveals that 76.6 per cent of rural households reported an increase in consumption, indicating a sustained trajectory of consumption-led growth.
According to the Ministry, rural prosperity is on the rise, with 76.6 per cent of households reporting increased consumption and 39.6 per cent reporting higher incomes in the last round — both the highest across all survey rounds. Similarly, financial health is improving, with 20.6 per cent of households reporting higher savings and 52.6 per cent sourcing loans exclusively from formal institutions.
Optimism is strong, with 74.7 per cent expecting income growth over the next year and over 56.2 per cent anticipating better job prospects in the short term, the RECSS mentioned.
According to a survey, government support and infrastructure upgrades--particularly in roads, education, and water --continue to bolster rural resilience. Inflation concerns have also eased, with over 78.4 per cent of households perceiving current inflation to be at or below 5 per cent, reflecting improved price stability.
Rising Incomes and Consumption-led Growth
Thirty-nine point six per cent of surveyed households reported an increase in income during the past year—the highest share across all six rounds of the survey so far.
Consumption Expenditure
Seventy-six point six per cent of households reported a rise in consumption over the past year. Just 3.2 per cent of households reported a decline in consumption, which is the lowest since this survey started. This growth is further reinforced by the highest recorded share of monthly income being spent on consumption at 65.57 per cent, up from 60.87 per cent in September 2024. This reflects enhanced purchasing power and stronger financial confidence of rural households.
Government Support Remains Crucial
Income and spending levels continue to be strongly supported by several fiscal transfer schemes, in both kind and cash, both from the Centre and the states. These include subsidies on food, electricity, cooking gas, fertilisers, and support for school needs, transport, meals, pensions, and interest subsidies. On average, these transfers made up about 10% of a household’s monthly income. These interventions significantly enhance household resilience and reduce financial pressure, especially for vulnerable populations.
Strengthening Financial Health through Increased Savings
Twenty point six per cent of households reported a rise in financial savings, showing a notable improvement in saving capacity alongside rising incomes. The reported share of income allocated to savings stood at 13.18 per cent, while loan repayments accounted for 11.85 per cent of household spending. Together, these numbers point toward a stronger culture of saving and debt management, alongside consumption growth.
Strong Sentiments on Income and Employment Outlook
Short-Term Sentiments (Next One Quarter)
According to a survey, 56.4 per cent of rural households expect income levels to improve in the next quarter, the highest across all rounds of the survey so far. Fifty-six point two per cent of rural households anticipate better employment opportunities in the next quarter, reflecting growing optimism across income-generating avenues. These values reflect a broad-based optimism about the near-term economic outlook in rural India.
Long-Term Sentiments (Next One Year)
An all-time high 74.7 per cent of rural households expect their income to increase over the next 12 months. This reflects a strong sense of confidence and forward-looking positivity, bolstered in part by a favourable monsoon and improving infrastructure. The July survey also showed better perceptions of infrastructure, with only 2.6% of households reporting any decline, reflecting growing satisfaction with basic services like roads, electricity, water, education, and healthcare.
Rural Infrastructure Perceived to be Improving
As per RECSS, 76.1 per cent of households assessed that rural infrastructure improved over the past year. This reflects consistent progress in areas such as roads, electricity supply, drinking water, health services, and educational institutions.
Rural Development Priorities: Roads, Education and Water
RECSS data shows, households were asked to rank areas where they noticed the most improvement in recent years. The top-ranked sectors are rural roads (46.3 per cent of households), education facilities (11.2 per cent of households), Drinking Water Supply (10.0 per cent), Electricity (8.6 per cent), and Health Infrastructure (7.5 per cent).
Declining Inflation Perceptions and Expectations
These rankings indicate that connectivity, education, and access to basic utilities remain at the forefront of rural development efforts and have seen visible progress. Rural households reported a decrease in inflation, perceived inflation in September 2024 (5.47 per cent) and July 2025 (4.28 per cent).
The CPI-rural inflation fell from 3.25 per cent in March to 2.92 per cent in April and further to 2.59 per cent in May. Food inflation also dropped to 1.36 per cent in May. In the July survey, rural households reported a lower inflation perception, averaging (mean value) 4.28 per cent. A majority of households (78.4 per cent) perceived inflation to be at or below 5 per cent, while next-quarter expectations fell to a record low of 4.29 per cent. One-year-ahead expectations remained stable at a mean of 5.51 per cent.
Stable Food Expenditure Patterns
The share of food in total monthly consumption expenditure remained stable at a median value of 50 per cent, even with softening rural food inflation, as per the survey.
The July 2025 RECSS survey highlights strong growth and optimism in rural India. Incomes and consumption are rising, savings have improved, and more households are accessing formal credit. Sentiments about future income and employment are at their highest levels. The government support remains steady, infrastructure is improving, and inflation perceptions are at a record low. Overall, the rural economy is on a confident and upward path.
Read more: India's Economy Starts FY26 Strong: Growth Driven By Demand, Manufacturing And Monsoon