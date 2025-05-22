ETV Bharat / bharat

Ruling NC Passes Resolutions Urging India And Pakistan To Uphold Peace

Srinagar: The ruling National Conference on Wednesday passed a seven-point resolution, including restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and calling upon India and Pakistan to explore peaceful solutions after the recent military confrontation.

This high-powered meet comes in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 and the subsequent fallout of the Indo-Pak conflict, resulting in a four-day military confrontation. Led by NC president Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who serves as the vice-president, the committee unanimously passed seven resolutions at the party’s Nawai Subh office in Srinagar.

The party reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and vowed to fight for it, and also called for the immediate restoration of full statehood.

While the calls for statehood restoration have become a routine affair, the party’s push for special status is significant. This comes after an Omar Abdullah-led government moved passed a resolution in the J&K assembly in November 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government abrogated Article 370 and downgraded the erstwhile state into two union territories, including Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.