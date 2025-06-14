ETV Bharat / bharat

Ruling NC Gives Up 'Ego' As Jammu Kashmir LG Takes Lead In Giving Job Letter To Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim's Kin

NC Spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq called it "maturity and responsibility of the elected government to allow LG to handover the letter to Adil's family".

J&K LG Manoj Sinha with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during Republic Day Parade, in Jammu, Jan. 26, 2025.
J&K LG Manoj Sinha with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during Republic Day Parade, in Jammu, Jan. 26, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over the job appointment letter to kin of a Pahalgam terror attack victim, the ruling National Conference has given up its "ego" to let the LG take the lead over the elected government.

LG Sinha on Saturday visited Anantnag to offer the job letter to the wife of ponywalla Adil Hussain Shah, who was killed by terrorists after trying to save tourists from at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22. Twenty five tourists were also killed by terrorists that day.

“We thank LG Sahab for handing over the job order that was already prepared by the Fisheries Dept, a department under the elected government led by Hon Min Javed Dar,” said National Conferemce chief spokesperson, Tanvir Sadiq.

The NC legislator described "maturity and responsibility of the elected government to allow LG to handover the letter to Adil's family".

“We did not allow egos to come in the way but stood by our commitment to Adil’s family in their moment of grief,” he added.

He also highlighted Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Poonch on May 30 when he handed over job appointment letters to the kin of 12 victims of Pakistan’s shelling following India’s May 7 Operation Sindoor to eliminate terror bases inside Pakistan.

“Just as earlier, the elected government had prepared similar job orders for NoKs in Poonch, which were later distributed by the Home Minister after the CM had personally visited and personally committed these jobs to the families immediately after the shelling,” Sadiq said.

In moments of pain, according to the NC leader, "politics must make way for compassion, and governance must honour its word".

The NC spokesperson's statement comes amid a perceived dual power system in Jammu and Kashmir after Omar Abdullah led elected government took oath on Oct 16, 2024. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had in January this year acknowledged that there were “differences of opinion on some issues” with Raj Bhavan while ruling out confrontations with LG Manoj Sinha.

