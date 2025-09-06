‘In A Democracy, Rule Of Law Has To Be Preserved And Enforced Particularly By Courts Of Law’, SC Judge B V Nagarathna
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said the Constitution is not just a legal document — it is a charter of societal transformation, and stressed that if the rule of law has to be preserved as the essence of democracy, it is the duty of the courts to enforce the same without fear or favour, affection or ill will.
Speaking at the 12th convocation of National Law University, in the national capital, Justice Nagarathna said, "Dear graduates, as you step into the world of law, you must remember that, for us, the Constitution is not just a legal document — it is a charter of societal transformation."
She said the rule of law, being one of the most significant characteristics of good governance, prevails because India has an independent judiciary, which has been sustained, amongst others, because of support and assistance from an independent bar.
“The Constitution entrusts you not with the mere defence of rules, but with the defence of purpose, one rooted in equality, liberty, and justice. If you hold fast to this, you will not just be lawyers but will be custodians of India’s unfinished and ongoing project of transformation”, she said.
Justice Nagarathna said in a democracy where the rule of law is its essence, it has to be preserved and enforced, particularly by courts of law. “If the rule of law has to be preserved as the essence of democracy, it is the duty of the courts to enforce the same without fear or favour, affection or ill will”, she said.
Justice Nagarathna said the law is not just about rules but it is about purpose and creating conditions in which human dignity can flourish. “It is about ensuring that every person — regardless of wealth, status, caste, gender, or belief — is treated as an equal subject before the law. In societies like ours, where historical exclusions and entrenched inequalities persist, the legal profession is not just a vocation — it is a vehicle for transformation”, she said.
She said the law is seen as a fortress accessible only to the powerful, but lawyers can change this by becoming a "bridge between rights and remedies".
She said the responsibility to work the Constitution in all its magnanimity and good intentions does not lie only with the people in the power corridors, but extends to every lawyer who should be an advocate of the Constitution.
She said as stewards of the Constitution, the progress of India along the right lines could be ensured only if lawyers facilitate conditions of commerce, enable trust-building in the community and play their rightful part in building up a civic structure with imbibed constitutional values.
She said the transformative vision of the Constitution of India can be broadly understood via three themes. “First, the equality code in Articles 14 to 16 of the Constitution. This theme engages with concepts such as gender equality, autonomy as regards sexual orientation, and the justifications for affirmative action and reservation….. In short, the equality code enshrines the vision of substantive equality, as opposed to mere formal equality”, she said.
Justice Nagarathna said the second theme engages with the concept of fraternity. “In dealing with economic exclusion, social boycotts and religious excommunication, and workplace exploitation, this theme recognizes that liberty and equality are threatened not only by concentrated State power but also by private orderings that have the potential to block certain individuals’ access to the basic goods that are necessary to sustain a dignified life”, she said.
Justice Nagarathna said the third theme relates back to the relationship between an individual and the state, as guided by the Constitution’s liberty code contained in Articles 19 to 22 of the Constitution. “This theme explores the transformative goal of the Constitution, which views the State as an enabler of individual freedoms, and as a vehicle of social transformation”, she said.
