‘In A Democracy, Rule Of Law Has To Be Preserved And Enforced Particularly By Courts Of Law’, SC Judge B V Nagarathna

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice B V Nagarathna on Saturday said the Constitution is not just a legal document — it is a charter of societal transformation, and stressed that if the rule of law has to be preserved as the essence of democracy, it is the duty of the courts to enforce the same without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

Speaking at the 12th convocation of National Law University, in the national capital, Justice Nagarathna said, "Dear graduates, as you step into the world of law, you must remember that, for us, the Constitution is not just a legal document — it is a charter of societal transformation."

She said the rule of law, being one of the most significant characteristics of good governance, prevails because India has an independent judiciary, which has been sustained, amongst others, because of support and assistance from an independent bar.

“The Constitution entrusts you not with the mere defence of rules, but with the defence of purpose, one rooted in equality, liberty, and justice. If you hold fast to this, you will not just be lawyers but will be custodians of India’s unfinished and ongoing project of transformation”, she said.

Justice Nagarathna said in a democracy where the rule of law is its essence, it has to be preserved and enforced, particularly by courts of law. “If the rule of law has to be preserved as the essence of democracy, it is the duty of the courts to enforce the same without fear or favour, affection or ill will”, she said.

Justice Nagarathna said the law is not just about rules but it is about purpose and creating conditions in which human dignity can flourish. “It is about ensuring that every person — regardless of wealth, status, caste, gender, or belief — is treated as an equal subject before the law. In societies like ours, where historical exclusions and entrenched inequalities persist, the legal profession is not just a vocation — it is a vehicle for transformation”, she said.

She said the law is seen as a fortress accessible only to the powerful, but lawyers can change this by becoming a "bridge between rights and remedies".