ETV Bharat / bharat

Rudraprayag Bus Accident: Death Toll Rises to 5, 7 Still Missing As Search Continues

Rudraprayag: The death toll from the June 26 bus accident in Rudraprayag, where a mini-bus carrying pilgrims to Badrinath plunged into the Alaknanda River near Gholthir, has risen to five. Dead bodies of two deceased persons were recovered today, Friday, during ongoing search and rescue operations. Seven people remain missing, and efforts to locate them are continuing amidst challenging conditions in the muddy river waters.

One of the deceased was identified as a 55-year-old Sanjay Soni from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The second person, recovered near a petrol pump in Rudraprayag, is yet to be identified. Both were retrieved by a joint rescue team comprising district police, fire department, State Disaster Response Force and District Disaster Response Force.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said that the search operation extends from the accident site to the Srinagar Dam in the district, utilising boats, sonar technology, and watchers positioned along the river.