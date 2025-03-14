ETV Bharat / bharat

'Ruckus' Over Rupee Artificially Created To Divert Attention From Rs 1,000 Cr Kickbacks: Annamalai

Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday claimed that the "ruckus over the rupee" was "artificially created" by the Tamil Nadu government to divert attention from the Rs 1,000 crore kickbacks identified by the Enforcement Directorate in the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC.

Annamalai made these remarks while attending an event at Jain (Deemed-to-Be) University in Jayanagar, Bengaluru.

"BJP walked out of the Assembly today—our four MLAs—for the simple reason that the whole budget is an eyewash. There’s nothing productive about it, considering the last four budgets of the Tamil Nadu government," said the BJP state president to PTI Videos.

Annamalai said that the Tamil Nadu government is yet to "learn its lesson" from Thursday’s fiasco.

"We believe that the Assembly should have been prepared, and the CM should have addressed the TASMAC issue today, even during the budget session. The rot runs deep. That is why we walked out," added Annamalai.