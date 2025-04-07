ETV Bharat / bharat

Ruckus At Emperor Ashoka Birth Anniversary In Jhansi, Minister Hargovind Kushwaha Stages Walkout

Jhansi: A programme to celebrate Emperor Ashoka's birth anniversary turned controversial on Sunday in Magrawara village of Bangra block, Jhansi district, when Uttar Pradesh Minister of State Hargovind Kushwaha was interrupted and forced to cut short his speech by protesting attendees.

Members of the Kushwaha community organised the event with great fervour, and several dignitaries, including Minister Kushwaha, also the President of the International Buddhist Institute, were invited. However, tensions flared when the minister began addressing the gathering and attempted to draw connections between Emperor Ashoka, Mahatma Buddha, and Lord Ram.

Several attendees objected, insisting that the event should focus solely on Emperor Ashoka. One of the protestors, Ashok Kushwaha, accused the minister of diverting the topic and wasting people’s time. “This is a programme for Ashoka, and we only want to hear about him,” he asserted from the front of the stage.

Refusing to comply with the demand, the visibly upset minister said, “We will not say what you want us to say.” He then left the microphone and walked out of the programme.