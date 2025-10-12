ETV Bharat / bharat

'RTI Now Stands For Readiness To Intimidate': Congress Attacks Modi Govt For 'Undermining' Pro-Transparency Law

New Delhi: As the implementation of the Right to Information(RTI) Act completed 20 years on Sunday, the Congress launched an offensive against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) government for allegedly undermining the pro-transparency law.

In an elaborate post on X, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the RTI Act 2005 implemented under the Manmohan Singh led UPA government “ushered in a new era of transparency and accountability by implementing the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2005”. In the last 11 years, the Modi Government has “systematically corroded the RTI Act, thereby hollowing out Democracy and citizen’s rights,” Kharge said.

Referring to the 2019 amendments in the RTI Act in 2019, Kharge alleged that the Modi government “hacked away at the RTI Act, seizing control over Information Commissioners’ tenure and pay, converting independent watchdogs into servile functionaries”.

The Congress President further said that the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 “gutted the RTI’s public interest clause, weaponising privacy to shield corruption and stonewall scrutiny”. The Central Information Commission has been functioning without a Chief Information Commissioner — the seventh time in 11 years this key post has been left vacant, added Kharge. He said the panel currently has 8 vacancies, unfilled for over 15 months, paralysing the appeals process and denying justice to thousands.