25 Injured After RTC Bus Falls Into A Gorge In YSR District

Pulivendula: At least 25 people sustained injuries and five among them turned critical after a RTC Palle Velugu bus fell into a 30-feet gorge to avert a head-on collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite near Pulivendula in the YSR district of Andhra Pradesh. The bus was plying from Kadiri to Pulivendulu. The injured were shifted to Pulivendula Government Hospital where five of them were stated to be critical.

The fateful bus was approaching a dump yard near the accident spot when its driver applied brakes to negotiate a collision with a vehicle coming from the opposite side. The impact of the sudden brake was so severe that the vehicle skidded off and fell into a nearby gorge after hitting a tree.

TDEPA MLCs Bhumi Reddy, Ramgopal Reddy and Municipal Chairman Varaprasad met the injured at the hospital and enquired about their condition. The doctors were advised to provide the best possible treatment.