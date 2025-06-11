RT-PCR Test Mandatory Before Meeting PM Modi Amid Rising Covid Cases

New Delhi: In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for anyone who wants to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Around 70 BJP leaders of Delhi, including all seven MPs and MLAs, are scheduled to meet PM Modi at his residence this evening and the directive will be applicable to them as well.

This will be for the first time after BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections that PM Modi has invited all the state party functionaries to his residence for dinner at around 7:30 pm.

On completion of 11 years of the Modi government, the BJP is celebrating the occasion by focusing on the government's achievements and its impact in the coming time. The prime minister too will guide the MLAs and MPs of Delhi about developing Delhi.

On Tuesday evening, PM Modi had met members of the seven all-party delegations that had travelled to 33 countries to address India's position on tackling cross-border terrorism after 'Operation Sindoor'. The delegation also comprised of many former diplomats and lawmakers. RT-PCR test was made mandatory for all of them as well.

Meanwhile, Centre has launched a drive across the country to assess hospital preparedness on Covid and directed states to ensure availability of adequate facilities. According to the Union Ministry of Health statement on Wednesday, India has recorded 306 fresh Covid cases and six deaths in last 24 hours. Kerala reported three deaths while Karnataka recorded two deaths and Maharashtra one.