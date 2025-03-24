RSS Taking Control Of Education System Will Destroy India: Rahul Gandhi At Students' Protest

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) at a protest staged by the affiliated student organisations of the INDIA bloc on Monday in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the New Education Policy, the UGC draft guidelines and the recent cases of paper leak incidents.

Taking a jibe at the Centre, he said the country will be destroyed if the RSS takes full control of the education system. "One organisation wants to destroy the future and the education system of the country. The name of that organisation is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. If the education system goes into their hands, which is actually happening slowly, this country will be destroyed. No one will get jobs and the country will be finished," he added.

"Student organisations must tell pupils that the vice-chancellors of Indian universities are dominated by the RSS. In the coming time, they will be appointed on the recommendation of the RSS. We have to stop this," Gandhi said.

Gandhi recalled that last week Prime Minister Narendra Modi made remarks on the Maha Kumbh in Parliament and asserted that the PM should have also spoken about unemployment and inflation. "The Prime Minister does not speak a word about unemployment, inflation and the education system. Their model is to hand over all resources to Adani and Ambani and hand over institutions to the RSS," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said students were being discriminated against, papers were getting leaked and rigging and corruption in educational institutions are at their peak. "In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the students to raise their voices against injustice," he added.

"You are students of the INDIA bloc, there may be some differences in our ideologies and policies but we can never compromise on the education system of the country. We will fight this fight together and push back the RSS," he told the protestors.

"Rahul Gandhi joined our protest today, and we handed over a memorandum to him. We demand that the New Education Policy and UGC draft be withdrawn. This draft will destroy the academic system of our country. The Education Minister has mortgaged the entire education system. Students are being discriminated against. Democracy is being throttled in the campus, but the Modi government at the Centre is silent," NSUI president Varun Chaudhary said.