RSS Part Of BJP Conspiracy To Stifle Opposition's Voice, Alleges Congress

Nagpur: The Congress on Monday alleged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was "fully involved" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s conspiracy to curtail the opposition's voice.

Addressing a press conference in Nagpur, All India Congress Committee (AICC) member and spokesperson Ajay Upadhyay insisted the BJP was adamant on destroying the Constitution at the direction of RSS.

Upadhyay claimed the RSS was "indirectly" involved in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s action in a case related to the National Herald newspaper, which he described as a living symbol of the freedom struggle.

The central agency has filed a chargesheet against top Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, among others, before a special court in Delhi in the National Herald case on money laundering charges.

The RSS is "fully involved" in the BJP's conspiracy to curtail the voice of opposition parties, the Congress spokesperson asserted.