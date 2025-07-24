ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS, Muslim Religious Leaders To Hold More Meetings

Members of the All India Imam Organisation during a gathering ahead of their meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 24, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Muslim religious leaders on Thursday held a meeting at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi to discuss various issues to establish dialogues between both sides. Such cordial dialogues will continue to be organized further.

Describing the meeting, Dr. Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, chief of the All India Imam Organisation, told ETV Bharat, “We come close to establishing dialogue to build cordial relations. Sitting together and discussing the issues are the best way to build trust and clear confusions.”

“I invited the RSS chief for discussion which he accepted and came for the meeting. The discussion took place at least 3.30 hours and all national issues were discussed as it was the first dialogue so we tried to build trust.”

He further added, “RSS and All India Imam Organisation have decided to conduct dialogues in future. Around 60 imams, scholars and maulvis across the country attended the meeting. Next dialogues will be taking place between Priests and Imams, and Gurukuls and Madarshas.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shahi Imam of Teelea Wali Masjid Lucknow said it was a good initiative to conduct a meeting between RSS chief and Muslim religious leaders.