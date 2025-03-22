Are You Genuinely Concerned On Delimitation, RSS Asks Parties Discussing It

Bengaluru: RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar on Saturday asked those discussing the delimitation process had any political agenda or if they were genuinely concerned about it.

As the leaders of some of the southern states gathered in Chennai on an invitation by the DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to discuss the fallout of the delimitation and the strategies to counter it, Kumar asked them to avoid such discussions as the Centre has not initiated the process yet.

"In my opinion, those who are taking part in the discussions on the delimitation should introspect whether it's their political agenda or whether they are genuinely thinking about the interest of their region," Kumar said, during a press briefing.

"Let them (Stalin and others) think about it and you (media) should ask them if the delimitation process has actually started," he added.

The RSS leader was here as part of the three-day meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the highest decision-making body of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) taking place in Bengaluru. The RSS leader opined that the discussion should happen when the delimitation process starts and an Act is drafted.

"Neither the census has started nor the discussion over the delimitation has been initiated (by the Centre). Even the Act has not been drafted yet," he pointed out. Noting that delimitation is a constitutional process in India and elections are conducted under a democratic process, Kumar said delimitation happens for elections under a law.

He explained that the delimitation happened in 2002 after an Act was promulgated. Prior to that, a similar exercise was carried out in 1972. He also recalled that in 2002 the freezing of parliamentary seats was done and the matter was closed.

The issue of delimitation would arise only when the new Act is drafted and the Centre says that they are open for the delimitation process, he explained. "I feel that one should avoid raising unnecessary doubts and suspicion. Trusting each other and taking everyone along is the essence of democracy. They (Stalin and others) should think over it," Kumar added. (With PTI Inputs)