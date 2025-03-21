RSS Expresses Concern Over Forces Creating North-South Divide: C R Mukund

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, C R Mukund, has expressed concerns about forces attempting to create a divide between North and South India, posing a challenge to national unity.

Speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Bengaluru, Mukund stated that divisions based on language and regional differences are worrying. "Our volunteers and members of our ideological family are working together, especially in southern states, to promote harmony. The opposition to language policies, regional reorganisation, and other such issues is politically motivated," he said.

He also referred to assurances given last month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Coimbatore. "Although this is not the place to discuss central government decisions, the Home Minister has already clarified that the proportion of parliamentary seats will be maintained," Mukund said.

No Decision on Language Policy

Addressing concerns over language issues, Mukund emphasised that such topics are being used to create dissatisfaction. "For example, the use of local language symbols on currency is being debated unnecessarily. To resolve such issues, social leaders and groups must come together. Internal conflicts will not benefit the country. Justice should be ensured for all, but it should be done harmoniously," he said.

He clarified that the RSS has not taken a stand on whether India should follow a two-language or three-language policy. "RSS believes that all daily activities should be conducted in one's mother tongue. Regional languages should be prioritised in everyday affairs," he stated.

Manipur Needs Time to Recover

When asked about the ongoing conflict in Manipur, Mukund acknowledged the challenges the state has faced over the past 20 months. "The wounds caused by these incidents will take time to heal. However, there is some hope now because of certain political and administrative decisions taken by the central government, which have increased people's confidence. Still, restoring peace and healing the damage will require time," he said.

Role of the Central Government in Resolving Manipur Crisis

Mukund noted that the RSS, as a social organisation, is working to bring together the two ethnic groups in Manipur that have been in conflict. "We have held meetings with leaders from both communities in Imphal, Guwahati, and Delhi to foster dialogue and harmony. Some progress has been made, but several political issues still need resolution. The Centre must take certain decisions. Our efforts aim to unite communities and support the people of Manipur," he concluded.