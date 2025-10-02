ETV Bharat / bharat

At Dussehra Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hails India's Firm Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government responded firmly to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. Addressing the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat praised the resolve of the country's leadership, the valour of the armed forces, and the unity shown by society in the aftermath of the attack.

He also said that the incident also revealed the stance of different nations towards India, exposing the true nature and extent of their friendship. "After the Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India," RSS chief Bhagwat said.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat also performed ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of the organisation’s Dussehra event. Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.