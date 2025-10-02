At Dussehra Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hails India's Firm Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST|
Updated : October 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government responded firmly to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. Addressing the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat praised the resolve of the country's leadership, the valour of the armed forces, and the unity shown by society in the aftermath of the attack.
He also said that the incident also revealed the stance of different nations towards India, exposing the true nature and extent of their friendship. "After the Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India," RSS chief Bhagwat said.
Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat also performed ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of the organisation’s Dussehra event. Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organisation, K.B. Hedgewar, in Nagpur at the RSS Vijaydashmi Utsav event. The organisation has completed 100 years since its establishment, which dates back to 1925.
Bhagwat approached the grand statue of K.B. Hedgewar and showered it with flower petals along with Ram Nath Kovind. The two political leaders folded their hands and paid a tribute to the late founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
This year’s Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.
