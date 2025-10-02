ETV Bharat / bharat

At Dussehra Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Hails India's Firm Response To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, who was the chief guest at the function, was also present during the tribute.
File Photo: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : October 2, 2025 at 9:41 AM IST

Updated : October 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the government responded firmly to the recent Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. Addressing the Sangh's annual Vijayadashmi Utsav in Nagpur, Bhagwat praised the resolve of the country's leadership, the valour of the armed forces, and the unity shown by society in the aftermath of the attack.

He also said that the incident also revealed the stance of different nations towards India, exposing the true nature and extent of their friendship. "After the Pahalgam attack, stances of various nations revealed the nature and extent of their friendship with India," RSS chief Bhagwat said.

Earlier in the day, Mohan Bhagwat also performed ‘Shastra Puja’ on the occasion of the organisation’s Dussehra event. Besides traditional arms, replicas of modern weapons, including Pinaka MK-1, Pinaka Enhance and Pinaka, and drones were on display during the Shastra Puja at the Reshimbagh ground of the RSS headquarters.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat paid tribute to the founder of the organisation, K.B. Hedgewar, in Nagpur at the RSS Vijaydashmi Utsav event. The organisation has completed 100 years since its establishment, which dates back to 1925.

Bhagwat approached the grand statue of K.B. Hedgewar and showered it with flower petals along with Ram Nath Kovind. The two political leaders folded their hands and paid a tribute to the late founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

This year’s Vijayadashmi event of the RSS will also mark the centenary celebrations of the Sangh.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, the chief guest of the programme, Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

Also Read

Unity In Diversity Is India's Soul, Says PM Modi At RSS Centenary

People's Affection, Support Behind RSS Reaching The 100-Year Milestone: Dattatreya Hosable

CJI Gavai's Mother Says She Won't Attend RSS Function

Last Updated : October 2, 2025 at 10:01 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYADASHMI 2025SHASTRA PUJAMOHAN BHAGWATDUSSEHRARSS MOHAN BHAGWAT VIJAYADASHMI

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.