'Before Science, Vedas Mentioned Sun-Earth Distance...': RSS Chief

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said the Vedas are treasure troves of knowledge. "They contain life lessons for the society in the aspects of material and spiritual life," he said, while launching the third edition of Hindi commentary of Vedas in an event in Delhi.

Before Science, Vedas Mentioned Distance Between Sun And Earth: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks during the release of the third edition of 'Ved bhashya' (PTI)

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorted people to embrace the "Sanatan way of life", saying the time has come for the rise of 'Sanatan Dharma' and the world's attitude towards it is also changing.

He said the theories of the Vedas preceded modern science and provided scientific insights about the planetary functions before the advent of science. "Thousands of years before the advent of modern science, the Vedas mentioned how far is the earth from the sun and how much time sunlight takes to reach earth. Mathematics is found in Vedas mantras," he said.

He was speaking at an event organised in the national capital to launch the third edition of 'Ved bhashya' (Hindi commentary) of all four Vedas written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar.

Bhagwat said the Vedas have all the knowledge. "Then someone can ask that CT scan is not mentioned in the vedas. It's true. It's not mentioned there. But the Vedas know the source of the science of CT scan," Bhagwat said.

'-Rise of Sanatan Dharma-'

He also said that the time has come for the rise of 'Sanatan Dharma' and the world's attitude towards it is also changing. The RSS chief said the Vedas are a treasure of knowledge and they contain life lessons for society both in terms of material as well as spiritual life.

The sages created the Vedas for 'vishva kalyan' (welfare of the world), he said.

'-Vedas are knowledge treasures-'

"That's why I said Bharat and the vedas are synonymous We have 'vedanidhi' (treasure of knowledge in the form of Vedas). We should read it, apply it in our life and pass it on to as many people as we can to enable them to get the benefit of its knowledge," he added.

"It is said that the time for the rise of Sanatan Dharma has come. It has come. We are witnessing it. Yogi Arvind had declared it. The attitude of the whole world is also changing in this direction, we know this as well," the RSS chief said.

The publication of Hindi commentary of Vedas written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar is also an indication to this, he added.

'-All the world is one-'

Bhagwat said the knowledge of religion comes from the Vedas because the foundation of these scripture lies in the realisation of truth that the entire world is one and all divisions and the battle of sin and virtue are momentary.

"Dharma embraces all, unites everyone, uplifts them, leads them to success. That's why dharma is the basis of life," the RSS chief said.

"The concept of life is based on religion. If the body, mind, intellect and soul are in harmony, one remains alive. If this balance is disturbed, then one becomes insane. If it ends, then one dies,"he said, adding, "dharma provides balance" and liberation. (with PTI inputs)

TAGGED:

