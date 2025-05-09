Operation Sindoor To Enhance India's Self-Respect, And Morale: RSS Chief Bhagwat

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday congratulated the government and armed forces for decisive action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, their ecosystem, stating Operation Sindoor to serve justice to Pahalgam terror strike victims, enhance India's self-respect, and morale.

"We congratulate the central government leadership and our armed forces for decisive action “Operation Sindoor” taken against Pak-sponsored terrorists and their supporting ecosystem following the cowardly attack on unarmed tourists at Pahalgam. This action to serve justice to aggrieved families and the entire country in the brutal massacre of Hindu tourists has enhanced self-respect and morale of the whole country," Bhagwat said in a statement.

His comments came a day after India neutralised Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones last night on Thursday.

"We totally agree that military action being taken against terrorists, their infrastructure and support systems in Pakistan is necessary and inevitable for the security of the country. In this hour of national crisis, the entire country stands with the government and armed forces in spirit and action," he added.

"We condemn the attacks being carried out by the Pakistani Army on religious places and civilian settlement areas on the border of Bharat and express heartfelt condolences to the families of victims in these savage, inhuman attacks. In this challenging time, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals to all citizens to ensure full compliance of instructions being given by the government and administration. Along with this, while discharging our sacred civic duty, we all have to be cautious and do not let any conspiracy of anti-national forces to succeed in disrupting social unity and harmony," Bhagwat said.

"All citizens are requested to display their patriotism and be ready to cooperate with the army and civic administration wherever and however required and strengthen all efforts to maintain national unity and security," Bhagwat added.