ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Unity Among Hindus

Baran (Rajasthan): RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the importance of volunteers maintaining connections throughout their communities. Addressing the Swayamsevaks in Baran, Rajasthan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that India's global reputation is a reflection of our strength. He also reiterated that India is naturally a Hindu nation and the reality lies in its ancient history.

He suggested that volunteers should be active in local activities and added, "Families, as small units of society, can help create goodwill, a positive environment, and a sense of civic responsibility. Simple actions in daily life can lead to significant progress for both society and the nation."

Dr Bhagwat emphasised that society is more than just individual families. He called for unity among Hindus, urging people to overcome differences in language, caste and region. An ideal society should focus on organisation, goodwill and close relationships, as well as discipline and a sense of duty to the state.

He explained that Sangh's work is driven by ideas and is unique in its impact. The influence of the Sangh reaches from leaders to volunteers and then to families, creating a strong community.