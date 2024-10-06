RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Calls For Unity Among Hindus

Baran (Rajasthan): RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat emphasised the importance of volunteers maintaining connections throughout their communities. Addressing the Swayamsevaks in Baran, Rajasthan, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat said that India's global reputation is a reflection of our strength. He also reiterated that India is naturally a Hindu nation and the reality lies in its ancient history.
He suggested that volunteers should be active in local activities and added, "Families, as small units of society, can help create goodwill, a positive environment, and a sense of civic responsibility. Simple actions in daily life can lead to significant progress for both society and the nation."
Dr Bhagwat emphasised that society is more than just individual families. He called for unity among Hindus, urging people to overcome differences in language, caste and region. An ideal society should focus on organisation, goodwill and close relationships, as well as discipline and a sense of duty to the state.
He explained that Sangh's work is driven by ideas and is unique in its impact. The influence of the Sangh reaches from leaders to volunteers and then to families, creating a strong community.
India's global reputation is a reflection of our strength: Bhagwat said that India's global reputation is directly linked to its strength. When a nation is strong, its people are safe and respected whether they are at home or abroad. In contrast, people from weak countries often have to face expulsion. Therefore, every citizen must contribute to the rapid growth and development of India.
He reiterated that India is naturally a Hindu nation. This reality is rooted in its ancient history. Although the word Hindu emerged later, it began to represent the diverse sects of India. He explained that Hindus have always embraced others and have always welcomed others and promoted peaceful coexistence through dialogue and respect.
Many prominent leaders of the Sangh, including Rajasthan region Sanghchalak Dr Ramesh Agarwal, Chittoor province Sanghchalak Jagdish Singh Rana, Baran department Sanghchalak Ramesh Chand Mehta and Baran district Sanghchalak Vaidya Radheshyam Garg were present.
All India Co-Promoter Chief Arun Jain, All India Executive Member Suresh Chandra, Senior Promoter Rajendra, Area Promoter Nimbaram, Area In-charge Jaswant Khatri, Area Service Chief Shiv Lahri participated in the programme. In all, 3,827 volunteers took part.