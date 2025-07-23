'Bharatiyata' Only Solution To All Problems World Facing Today: RSS Chief Bhagwat

New Delhi: 'Bharatiyata' (Indianness) is the only solution to all the problems the world is facing today, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday and exhorted people to imbibe the same.

Addressing an event jointly organised by IGNOU and Akhil Bharatiya Anuvrat Nyas in the national capital, Bhagwat said over the past 2,000 years, all the efforts to be happy and content based on western ideas have "failed". The world, he said, is grappling with a plethora of problems due to materialism and is now looking up to Bharat for answers.

"All the advancements in the field of science and economic progress in the world have brought luxuries and eased people’s lives, but could not end sorrow," he said. “Exploitation increased, poverty increased. The gap between the poor and the rich kept increasing day by day,” Bhagwat said

“After the First World War, several books were written advocating peace, a league of nations was formed so that there would be no war again in future but World War II broke out. After the Second World War, UNO was formed. But we are (today) thinking if there will be a third world war,” he added.

"‘Bharatiyata’ (Indianness) is the only solution to all the problems the world is facing today. What does it mean to be of Bharat? Bharatiyata is not citizenship. Of course, citizenship is required. But, one has to have Bharat’s 'swabhav' (nature) to belong to Bharat. Bharat’s ‘swabhav’ thinks about the whole life. There are four 'Purusharth' (four goals in Hindu philosophy)...'moksha' (liberation) is ultimate goal of life,” he said. Bharat’s nature is based on ‘dharma drishti' (vision)," Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief said it was due to the "discipline of dharma" that India was once the "most prosperous nation". "The world knows it and that’s why it looks up to Bharat, hoping that it will show a new path to them. We have to show the path to the world. For this, we have to prepare our ‘rashtra’ (nation), starting with ourselves and our family,” Bhagwat said.

“See if we are following our ‘drishti’ (vision) in our daily life or not, and make amends,” he added. Exhorting the gathering to “gear up” for transformation, Bhagwat said, “The history that we know is taught by the West. I am hearing that some changes are being made in the syllabus in our country”. “For them, Bharat does not exist. It appears in the world map, but not in their thoughts. If you look at books, you will find China, Japan, not Bharat,” he added.

