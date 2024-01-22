After 500 years, Ram has returned, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; lauds PM Modi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Ram Lalla has returned after 500 years.

"Today after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his efforts we are seeing this golden day today, we pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased," Mohan Bhagwat said in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The RSS chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for observing a strict 11-day fast and called him a 'tapasvi'. Mohan Bhagwat was present inside the 'Garbhagruha' for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This is historic occasion for the devotees across the country and people celebrate the inauguration of the grand Ram Mandir in the nooks and corners of India. Bhagwat offered flowers to the idol of Ram Lalla and also participated in the 'aarti'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his part, said that Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent but will reside at a grand temple.