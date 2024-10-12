ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Calls For Unity, End To Discrimination On Vijayadashmi

The RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that burning Ravana effigies would not suffice for India to become world leader

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressing workers
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressing workers (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: Former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi stressed on Saturday the need to end discrimination in the country to become a world leader.

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Rajasthan on the occasion of Vijayadashami and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Foundation Day, he said that burning Ravana's effigy wouldn’t be enough and that eradicating social and cultural disparities would only bring the real victory.

“If society has to progress, then every woman will have to be seen as a mother. Who is today's Ravana, who is Kaurava? If India has to become Vishwa Guru, then burning the effigy of Ravana will not achieve anything,” he said.

Joshi urged people to respect the country's spirit of “unity in diversity” and become responsible citizens by fulfilling all duties rather than stressing on rights. He further stressed the need for people not to interfere with nature to prevent future disasters.

The RSS leader raised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cleanliness programs and schemes but criticised the central government for running big advertisement campaigns about these initiatives.

Joshi also paid tributes to Hindu ruler Rani Ahilyabai Holkar and freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who fought against British rule.

Paralympian medallist Mona Agarwal also spoke at the ceremony and commended the right-wing group for encouraging national cohesion and comprehensive development.

After the conference, locals and volunteers participated in a march, arms worship, and physical exercises led by RSS workers.

