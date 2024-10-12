ETV Bharat / bharat

RSS Calls For Unity, End To Discrimination On Vijayadashmi

Jaipur: Former General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi stressed on Saturday the need to end discrimination in the country to become a world leader.

Addressing a gathering in Jaipur, Rajasthan on the occasion of Vijayadashami and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Foundation Day, he said that burning Ravana's effigy wouldn’t be enough and that eradicating social and cultural disparities would only bring the real victory.

“If society has to progress, then every woman will have to be seen as a mother. Who is today's Ravana, who is Kaurava? If India has to become Vishwa Guru, then burning the effigy of Ravana will not achieve anything,” he said.

Joshi urged people to respect the country's spirit of “unity in diversity” and become responsible citizens by fulfilling all duties rather than stressing on rights. He further stressed the need for people not to interfere with nature to prevent future disasters.