Rs Two Lakh Job Promise Sparks Bihar Protest, Police Lathicharge Prashant Kishors Jan Suraaj Party Supporters

Patna: Prashant Kishor, the convener of Jan Suraaj Party and his supporters were lathicharged and dispersed by the police Wednesday afternoon at Sardar Patel Golambar in Patna city even as they were marching towards the Bihar state assembly.

The Bihar state assembly was in session and the protestors were barred from reaching the House.

The high drama unfolded in Patna, as founder-convenor of Jan Suraaj Party Prashant Kishor led his supporters towards the assembly and broke barricades and police cordons. The police stopped the belligerent supporters and lathicharged the crowd in which several persons were injured, one of them seriously.

The march by Jan Suraaj Party was organized with three demands that included Rs 2 lakh employment assistance to the unemployed youths of Bihar as promised by the Nitish Kumar government, 3 decimel land for Dalit landless families and an end to corruption in land surveys being carried out by the Bihar government.

This was a pre announced programme of the Jan Suraaj party when they demanded to mwwt the Bihar Chief Minister and hand over a memorandum. But the police had put up barricades for security reasons.

After the police action, Prashant Kishor said: “We wanted to go peacefully and give a memorandum to the CM. In the last 2 years, 94 lakh families were promised two lakh rupees each as employment assistance. Till date, not a single family has received even a rupee, Kishor alleged.

Earlier, one crore people had signed the memorandum in this regard and the Jan Suraaj party wanted to give it to the government.

"We are not being allowed to meet the Chief Minister. We will sit here until a representative comes and meets us,” said Kishor adding: “the war has just begun. There are still three months left until the polls. We will make their lives miserable. They do not know that the people of Bihar are wanting change," said the Convener of the Jan Suraaj party.

“The people will give such a reply that the whole of Bihar will witness. You just keep watching, we will surround Nitish Kumar in his house with one lakh people. This police administration cannot do anything,” Kishor fumed.

Youtuber Manish Kashyap, who has recently joined the Jan Suraaj Party said: “landless families should get three decimals of land. The government had said that it will give Rs 2 lakh to every youth for employment assistance, but it has not reached anyone. There are manipulations in land surveys which should stop,” said Kashyap.

"There has been no development in Bihar. The airport is so small. There has been a scam in road construction. We will change the government in three to four months," Kashyap said.