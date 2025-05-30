RS Members To Get Latest Gadgets To Discharge Duties Effectively

New Delhi: Members of Rajya Sabha (RS) will now get the latest gadgets to enable them to discharge their functions and duties, said the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

“Members are informed that the facility of Computer Equipment is made available to the Members to enable them to discharge their functions/duties through a “Scheme of Financial Entitlement of Members of Rajya Sabha for Computer Equipment” under the provision of computer equipment (Members of Rajya Sabha and Officers) Rules, 2008,” a note issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat in possession of ETV Bharat said.

According to the notification, the amendment has been made on the recommendations made in the 93rd Meeting of the Committee on Information and Communication Technology Management in Rajya Sabha and has come into effect from May 23.

The computer equipment shall be made available to the Members through a scheme of financial entitlement. The financial entitlement of a Member for purchasing computer equipment and software under the Scheme include Rs 2,00,000, if elected/nominated to Rajya Sabha for a term of more than three years, Rs 1,50,000, if elected/nominated to Rajya Sabha in a by-election on a casual vacancy for a term of three years or less and additional Rs 1,00,000, would be available to a Member after a period of three years of his/her term, subject to the condition that the minimum period of term left is not less than six months.

Rajya Sabha MPs already have access to facilities like a desktop, a laptop, a pen drive, a printer, a scanner, a UPS, and smart phone. Following the amendment, more latest gadgets have been added to their list including smart TVs and smart displays, smart projectors and portable projector screens, tablet computers and keyboards, smart speakers and wearables (such as smartwatches)

The other ancillary items and necessary accessories to the IT equipment include Anti-Virus Software, Speakers, Headphone, Microphone, WebCam, Bluetooth Headset and AirPods. The Members, however, need to produce original bills of purchase to claim reimbursement.