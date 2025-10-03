ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Holds Bilateral Meetings At P20 Summit

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh held a series of bilateral meetings with presiding officers from the parliaments of Russia, Germany, Italy and hosts South Africa on the sidelines of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) in Kleinmond.

The meetings focused on strengthening bilateral parliamentary cooperation and presented India's perspective on trade partnerships, technology and sustainable development.

In his meetings with various delegations, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman also recalled the recent engagements with the Indian delegations comprising MPs who travelled to these countries to put forth New Delhi's stance on cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, a statement from his office said.

In his meeting with Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev, Harivansh recalled various productive engagements between the two countries and long-standing partnerships in key sectors.