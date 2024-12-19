ETV Bharat / bharat

RS Deputy Chairman Dismisses Opposition Notice Seeking Removal Of VP Dhankhar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday dismissed the impeachment notice given by the Opposition seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while ruling it as an act of impropriety, being severely flawed and drawn in haste to mar his reputation.

In his three-page ruling, which was tabled in the House by Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody, the deputy chairman said the impeachment notice is part of a design to denigrate the nation's constitutional institutions and malign the incumbent Vice President. At least 60 opposition members had signed the notice for removal of Dhankhar from his post on December 10, alleging that they did not have trust in him and that he was "biased".

The notice was moved by the opposition members under Article 67(b) of the Constitution as intention of a no-confidence motion against the Vice President of India.

The deputy chairman ruled that the gravity of this "personally targeted" notice which is bereft of facts and aimed at securing publicity and said it needs to be exposed, it being a "misadventure" in deliberate trivialising and demeaning of the high constitutional office of Vice President of the largest democracy.

He also held that the notice was a "misadventure" in "deliberate trivialising and demeaning" of the high constitutional office of the Vice President of the largest democracy.

Worrisomely for the prestige of Parliament and its members, the notice is replete with assertions only to malign the incumbent Vice President, the deputy chairman ruled.

The deputy chairman in his ruling said the notice invoked Article 67(b) peremptorily mandates 'at least 14 days' prior notice for any resolution contemplating the Vice President's removal.

Thus the December 10, 2024 notice of intention could permit such a resolution only after December 24, 2024, he noted, adding that the current 266th session of the Council of States, as notified on November 6, 2024, commenced on November 25 and is scheduled to conclude on December 20, 2024, as known to all signatories.

In full know of the situation that the resolution cannot be brought during this session, this was initiated only to set a narrative against second highest constitutional office and the Vice President, the deputy chairman said in his ruling.

"In view of the above the notice is held as an act of impropriety, severely flawed, apparently drawn in haste and hurry to marred reputation of the incumbent Vice President and aimed to damage the constitutional institution. The same deserves to be and is hereby dismissed," he said in the order.