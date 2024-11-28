RS Chairman Dhankhar Calls Disruptions A 'Malady', Urges Adherence To Rules

New Delhi: Amid disruptions in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar urged members to maintain decorum, emphasising the importance of meaningful dialogue and adherence to parliamentary rules. He expressed disappointment over missed opportunities to address pressing national issues and represent the aspirations of the people.

In a statement, Dhankhar said, "Honourable members, yesterday marked a historic milestone- the beginning of the final quarter-century before our Constitution turns 100. This was a moment for our House of Elders, guided by the spirit of nationalism, to send a powerful message of hope to 1.4 billion people, reaffirming our commitment to their dreams and aspirations and our journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047."

Reflecting on the disruptions, he added, "It is with deep concern, I must say we missed this historic opportunity. Where there should have been productive dialogue, constructive engagement and echoing the collective aspirations of our people, we fell short of their expectations."

Dhankhar stressed that the chamber is more than a debating space, stating, "Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy, it is a malady. It weakens our foundation. It slides Parliament into irrelevance. We must continue to have our relevance. When we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from constitutional ordainment. We show our back to our duties."

He urged members to prioritise thoughtful discussion and follow parliamentary procedures. "If parliament strays from its constitutional duty to represent people's hopes and aspirations, it is our duty to nurture nationalism and further democracy. I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue. Let us return to traditional thoughtful discussions," the Rajya Sabha Chairman added.

The Chairman's remarks come as both Houses faced repeated disruptions over issues, including the Adani indictment, violence in Manipur and the Sambhal incident, leading to their adjournment.