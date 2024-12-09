ETV Bharat / bharat

RS Bypolls: Ex-NCW Chief Rekha Sharma Fielded From Haryana As BJP Names 3 Candidates

BJP fielded Ryaga Krishnaiah and Sujeet Kumar, the two leaders who switched over from the YSRCP and the BJD, respectively for December 20 RS bypolls.

Representational Image
Representational Image (Getty Images)
author img

By PTI

Published : 38 minutes ago

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday announced three candidates, including former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma from Haryana, for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. The party also fielded Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, the two leaders who switched over from the YSRCP and the BJD, respectively.

Krishnaiah had resigned his Rajya Sabha seat and left the YSRCP. Sujeet Kumar had resigned from his upper house seat after which he was expelled by the BJD. Three vacancies arose in Andhra Pradesh when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah quit their membership in August.

Yadav and Krishnaiah's terms as Rajya Sabha members were to end on June 21, 2028, while Mopidevi was to retire on 21 June 2026. A vacancy occurred in Odisha when Sujeet Kumar quit his seat following which he was expelled by the Biju Janata Dal. His term was to end on April 2, 2026. Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana following his election as an MLA in the recent state polls.

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday announced three candidates, including former National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma from Haryana, for the December 20 Rajya Sabha bypolls. The party also fielded Ryaga Krishnaiah from Andhra Pradesh and Sujeet Kumar from Odisha, the two leaders who switched over from the YSRCP and the BJD, respectively.

Krishnaiah had resigned his Rajya Sabha seat and left the YSRCP. Sujeet Kumar had resigned from his upper house seat after which he was expelled by the BJD. Three vacancies arose in Andhra Pradesh when YSRCP members Venkataramana Rao Mopidevi, Beedha Masthan Rao Yadav and Ryaga Krishnaiah quit their membership in August.

Yadav and Krishnaiah's terms as Rajya Sabha members were to end on June 21, 2028, while Mopidevi was to retire on 21 June 2026. A vacancy occurred in Odisha when Sujeet Kumar quit his seat following which he was expelled by the Biju Janata Dal. His term was to end on April 2, 2026. Krishan Lal Panwar of the BJP had quit his Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana following his election as an MLA in the recent state polls.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BJPWOMEN CHIEF REKHA SHARMAHARYANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.