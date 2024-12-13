ETV Bharat / bharat

RS Bypolls: Ex-NCW Chief And BJP Nominee Rekha Sharma Elected Unopposed

Chandigarh: Former National Commission for Women chairperson and BJP leader Rekha Sharma has been declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana after the deadline for withdrawal of nomination ended at 3 pm on Friday.

Sharma had filed her nomination for the bypoll from Haryana here on Tuesday. She was the lone candidate in the fray. The BJP had on Monday announced Sharma's name for the December 20 Rajya Sabha polls.

Accompanied by Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda and former Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Sharma was given a certificate by the Returning Officer after being declared elected unopposed. The opposition had not fielded a candidate for the by-polls.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP enjoys a majority having 48 members, the Congress has 37 seats, the INLD has two while three are Independents. The Independents also support the Nayab Singh Saini government.