Rs 8,500 per Month Training Stipend for Unemployed until They Get a Job: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing an election rally in Telangana on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad/Narsapur (Telangana): Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Rs 8,500 per month training stipend will be given to those who are unemployed till they secure a job if his party comes to power at the Centre,

Addressing an election rally in Narsapur, the senior Congress leader also said that the Lok Sabha polls are going on between two groups in the country.

He said that one group wanted to protect the Constitution, while another group said that the Constitution was not needed and would be abolished. Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli from Uttar Pradesh, made it clear that education, jobs and the right to vote came to us only through the Constitution.

He alleged that BJP is conspiring to abolish the reservation along with the Constitution. "The BJP is selling public sector institutions to abolish reservations," he charged.

The former Congress chief further alleged that the BJP's idea was to sell public sector institutions and privatise them, gradually increasing privatisation and abolishing reservations.

"The BJP government is looking to change the Constitution and cancel reservations. The Congress is fighting against their conspiracies. The poor people get all their rights through the constitution. Public sector institutions are being sold to cancel reservations," he alleged.

"SCs, STs, and BCs are 90 per cent of the country but their leaders are not in politics. The number of people belonging to backward communities should be calculated first. Once the census is done, we will know who is in what percentage," added Rahul, son of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "All the country's wealth is going into the hands of billionaires who are only two per cent, and no government in the world has encouraged the private sector so much."

Rahul Gandhi said that efforts are being made to bring political awareness among the weaker sections. He further said that a list would be prepared with all the poor people in the country, and a list would be prepared with farmers, Dalits, Tribals, and minorities.

Rahul Gandhi also addressed an election rally in Saroor Nagar of the Rangareddy district.

He said when Congress comes to power, the details of the poor in every state will be collected. "We will deposit Rs.1 lakh in the account of one woman in every poor family," he added.

At the rally in Saroor Nagar too, the Gandhi scion hit out at the PM saying, "Modi has looted lakhs of crores of rupees in ten years and we will put the money given by Modi to the rich in the accounts of poor women."

Rahul Gandhi concluded by saying skill training will be provided to graduates and unemployed and promised to increase the daily wage given under the employment guarantee scheme to Rs 400.