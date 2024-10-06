ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 5,600-CR Drug Seizure Case: Delhi Police Recovers Cocaine Worth Rs 10 CR From Amritsar, 1 Held

The Delhi Police has recovered cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from Amritsar and held a man, officials confirmed.

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police, probing a nearly Rs 5,600-crore drug seizure case, has recovered cocaine worth Rs 10 crore from Punjab's Amritsar and apprehended a man, officials on Sunday said.

The accused was planning to flee the country. A Toyota Fortuner car was also recovered from his possession during the raid of a village in Amritsar.

On October 2, Delhi Police made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine and 40 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore, officials said.

They said a Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi's Mahipalpur and confiscated the consignment weighing over 602 kilograms.

DRUG SEIZURE CASEDELHI POLICE RECOVERS COCAINEDELHI COCAINE SEIZURE

