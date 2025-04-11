ETV Bharat / bharat

Shocking! Uttarakhand Consumer Receives Rs 46.60 Lakh Electricity Bill After Smart Meter Installation

Believe it or not, a resident of Haldwani was slapped with an electricity bill of Rs 46.60 lakh, barely 15 days after installing smart meter.

Rs 46 Lakh Electricity Bill In One Month Shocks Uttarakhand Consumer After Smart Meter Installation
Rs 46 Lakh Electricity Bill In One Month Shocks Uttarakhand Consumer After Smart Meter Installation (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 11, 2025 at 11:16 PM IST

2 Min Read

Nainital: Imagine the narrow lanes of Uttarakhand, a common man sweating it out after receiving an inflated electricity bill, and the small blinking LED lights in meters. Relatable? Well, for those who have watched Bollywood flick 'Batti Gul, Meter Chalu', here's a real-life incident that has a striking resemblance with the movie. As if life's scriptwriter went off the rails in the worst way possible, Hansa Dutta Joshi, a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district, was slapped with an electricity bill of Rs 46.60 lakh, barely 15 days after installing smart meter in his house.

Call it a glitch or a blunder, the exorbitant bill has left not just the consumers, but even the Energy Corporation baffled.

The bizarre episode has unfolded at Aravali Vatika, Chhadayal, in Ward No. 43 of Haldwani Municipal Corporation. As per reports, on March 24, Joshi replaced his old meter and opted for installation of new smart meter. Days later, when he checked, his online bill showed a jaw-dropping Rs 46.60 lakh.

"I was shocked to see the bill. I couldn't believe my eyes. It's not been even a month that some employees had come to my house to install the smart meter. Two days back when I checked the bill, it was more than Rs 46 lakh. I expected a regular bill of Rs 2000-4000, but this literally shook me," Joshi said.

Immediately, he apprised the matter to the Energy Corporation's office in Transport Nagar, where they asked him to raise a complaint at Hiranagar electricity office.

Following the complaint, the electricity department officials rechecked the consumer's meter and confirmed that the actual monthly bill should be around Rs 400 under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the consumer Hansa Dutt has been asked to deposit the minimum bill amount.

Meanwhile, explaining the glitch in meter reading, Superintending Engineer of the electricity department Naveen Mishra said, "Yes, the old meter was replaced with smart meter on March 24. The billing error occurred due to a fault in the old meter's LED. It was damaged. This is what, we believe, led to an incorrect reading and huge overestimation while transferring to the new smart meter."

"The complainant's electricity meter was checked again. His minimum electricity bill was found to be around Rs 400 and he was asked to deposit the minimum bill, the official said.

Nainital: Imagine the narrow lanes of Uttarakhand, a common man sweating it out after receiving an inflated electricity bill, and the small blinking LED lights in meters. Relatable? Well, for those who have watched Bollywood flick 'Batti Gul, Meter Chalu', here's a real-life incident that has a striking resemblance with the movie. As if life's scriptwriter went off the rails in the worst way possible, Hansa Dutta Joshi, a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district, was slapped with an electricity bill of Rs 46.60 lakh, barely 15 days after installing smart meter in his house.

Call it a glitch or a blunder, the exorbitant bill has left not just the consumers, but even the Energy Corporation baffled.

The bizarre episode has unfolded at Aravali Vatika, Chhadayal, in Ward No. 43 of Haldwani Municipal Corporation. As per reports, on March 24, Joshi replaced his old meter and opted for installation of new smart meter. Days later, when he checked, his online bill showed a jaw-dropping Rs 46.60 lakh.

"I was shocked to see the bill. I couldn't believe my eyes. It's not been even a month that some employees had come to my house to install the smart meter. Two days back when I checked the bill, it was more than Rs 46 lakh. I expected a regular bill of Rs 2000-4000, but this literally shook me," Joshi said.

Immediately, he apprised the matter to the Energy Corporation's office in Transport Nagar, where they asked him to raise a complaint at Hiranagar electricity office.

Following the complaint, the electricity department officials rechecked the consumer's meter and confirmed that the actual monthly bill should be around Rs 400 under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the consumer Hansa Dutt has been asked to deposit the minimum bill amount.

Meanwhile, explaining the glitch in meter reading, Superintending Engineer of the electricity department Naveen Mishra said, "Yes, the old meter was replaced with smart meter on March 24. The billing error occurred due to a fault in the old meter's LED. It was damaged. This is what, we believe, led to an incorrect reading and huge overestimation while transferring to the new smart meter."

"The complainant's electricity meter was checked again. His minimum electricity bill was found to be around Rs 400 and he was asked to deposit the minimum bill, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SMART METER ELECTRICITY BILLELECTRICITY BILL HALDWANISMART METER UTTARAKHANDBATTI GUL METER CHALUHIGH ELECTRICITY BILL UTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride

Exclusive | Bharat Web Navigator: Ajna Founder Shares How They Built India's First SSI Web Browser

Trip To Heaven On Earth: Offbeat Escapes, Full Houseboats And Scenic Journeys Await As Spring Awakens In Kashmir

Muhammad Yunus: Crossing The Line ? Will China Bite The Bait?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.