Shocking! Uttarakhand Consumer Receives Rs 46.60 Lakh Electricity Bill After Smart Meter Installation

Nainital: Imagine the narrow lanes of Uttarakhand, a common man sweating it out after receiving an inflated electricity bill, and the small blinking LED lights in meters. Relatable? Well, for those who have watched Bollywood flick 'Batti Gul, Meter Chalu', here's a real-life incident that has a striking resemblance with the movie. As if life's scriptwriter went off the rails in the worst way possible, Hansa Dutta Joshi, a resident of Haldwani in Nainital district, was slapped with an electricity bill of Rs 46.60 lakh, barely 15 days after installing smart meter in his house.

Call it a glitch or a blunder, the exorbitant bill has left not just the consumers, but even the Energy Corporation baffled.

The bizarre episode has unfolded at Aravali Vatika, Chhadayal, in Ward No. 43 of Haldwani Municipal Corporation. As per reports, on March 24, Joshi replaced his old meter and opted for installation of new smart meter. Days later, when he checked, his online bill showed a jaw-dropping Rs 46.60 lakh.

"I was shocked to see the bill. I couldn't believe my eyes. It's not been even a month that some employees had come to my house to install the smart meter. Two days back when I checked the bill, it was more than Rs 46 lakh. I expected a regular bill of Rs 2000-4000, but this literally shook me," Joshi said.

Immediately, he apprised the matter to the Energy Corporation's office in Transport Nagar, where they asked him to raise a complaint at Hiranagar electricity office.

Following the complaint, the electricity department officials rechecked the consumer's meter and confirmed that the actual monthly bill should be around Rs 400 under normal circumstances. Thankfully, the consumer Hansa Dutt has been asked to deposit the minimum bill amount.

Meanwhile, explaining the glitch in meter reading, Superintending Engineer of the electricity department Naveen Mishra said, "Yes, the old meter was replaced with smart meter on March 24. The billing error occurred due to a fault in the old meter's LED. It was damaged. This is what, we believe, led to an incorrect reading and huge overestimation while transferring to the new smart meter."

"The complainant's electricity meter was checked again. His minimum electricity bill was found to be around Rs 400 and he was asked to deposit the minimum bill, the official said.