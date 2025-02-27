ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 400 Crore Fisheries 'Scam': SC Quashes Case Against Ex-Gujarat Minister

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings initiated against former Gujarat minister Dileep Sanghani in an alleged Rs 400-crore fisheries scam in 2008. A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran underlined the absence of the ingredients of the alleged offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"We accept the contention raised by the appellant that there is not even an iota of material available from the investigation report, the pre-charge statements recorded from the complainant or the police officers or even the statements of persons questioned by the investigation team, as available in the report, to attract the ingredients of the provisions under the Prevention of Corruption Act," the bench said.

The verdict went on to add, "The discharge application of the appellant ought to have been allowed by the special court especially since there is not even an allegation of demand and acceptance of bribe, by the second accused/appellant."

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the former minister, denied any such allegation of demand or acceptance of the bribe against his client in lieu of issuing grants, made either in the investigation report or in the statements of the persons interrogated by the investigating team.

The top court's verdict came on an appeal filed Sanghani against an order of the Gujarat High Court on July 26, 2024. The High Court upheld the March 12 2021 order of a special anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court rejecting their discharge applications in the case.