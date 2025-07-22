ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 22,846 Crore Lost To Cyberfraud Cases Across India This Year: Centre Tells Parliament

New Delhi: Citizens reported a loss of Rs 22,846 crore to cyberfraud cases this year, much higher than the Rs 7,465.18 crore incurred the previous year, the Centre informed Parliament. As many as 19,18,865 financial fraud complaints were received by the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) last year.

Similarly, 17,18,423 cybercrime complaints have been registered at the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) module in 2024. Both NCRP and CFCFRMS are operated by I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Providing details in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "As per CFCFRMS operated by I4C, so far, a financial amount of more than Rs 5,489 crore has been saved in more than 17.82 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number - 1930 has been operationalised for assistance in lodging online cyber complaints."

The CFCFRMS was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial fraud and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, while the NCRP was launched to enable the public to report incidents of all types of cybercrimes, with special focus on women and children.

Ironically, with 22,68,346 incidents in 2024, the NCRP has registered an increase of 42.08 per cent in comparison to the previous year. The portal registered 15,96,493 incidents in 2023.