Rs 22,846 Crore Lost To Cyberfraud Cases Across India This Year: Centre Tells Parliament

New Delhi: Citizens reported a loss of Rs 22,846 crore to cyberfraud cases this year, much higher than the Rs 7,465.18 crore incurred the previous year, the Centre informed Parliament. As many as 19,18,865 financial fraud complaints were received by the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) last year.
Similarly, 17,18,423 cybercrime complaints have been registered at the Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS) module in 2024. Both NCRP and CFCFRMS are operated by I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Providing details in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "As per CFCFRMS operated by I4C, so far, a financial amount of more than Rs 5,489 crore has been saved in more than 17.82 lakh complaints. A toll-free Helpline number - 1930 has been operationalised for assistance in lodging online cyber complaints."
The CFCFRMS was launched in 2021 for immediate reporting of financial fraud and to stop siphoning off funds by the fraudsters, while the NCRP was launched to enable the public to report incidents of all types of cybercrimes, with special focus on women and children.
Ironically, with 22,68,346 incidents in 2024, the NCRP has registered an increase of 42.08 per cent in comparison to the previous year. The portal registered 15,96,493 incidents in 2023.
"A registry of suspect identifiers of cybercriminals was launched by I4C on September 10 last year, in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. So far, over 11 lakh suspected identifier data have been received from banks, and 24 lakh Layer I mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of the suspect registry, saving more than Rs 4,631 crores," Kumar told Parliament.
In reply to whether a large number of elderly people have fallen prey to cybercrimes in the country, Kumar said specific data regarding cybercrime complaints lodged by elderly persons in the country is not maintained separately by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).
Taking a serious note of the increasing number of cybercrimes, the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by Dr Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, heard the views of domain experts on the subject "Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention".
Earlier this month, the Parliamentary Committee also held another meeting on the same issue with the officials from the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank to listen to their views on the steps taken to prevent cybercrime.
