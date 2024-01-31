Loading...

'Rs 200 crore bank loan fraud': ED raids in J-K, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 9:43 AM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

ED carries out raids in J-K, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh in a Rs 200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, in a Rs 200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case in connection with Bharat Papers Ltd. (BPL).

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh in a Rs 200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case linked to Bharat Papers Ltd. (BPL).

The Central Agency has been searching around nine premises in these regions under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The BPL is a paper board packaging industry, which was incorporated in September 2006, and is an associate of the Bharat Box Factory Industries Limited (BBFIL) located in Jammu and Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, the primary allegations against the company are that its directors have perpetrated a bank loan fraud of about Rs 200 crore with a consortium of banks with a lead bank the State Bank of India. The other banks include J&K Bank, PNB, and Karur Vysya Bank.

It is alleged that the accused "siphoned off" funds to sister concerns/bogus entities and undertook the sale of imported/indigenous machinery without permission of lender banks by raising "fake" invoices.

The directors of Bharat Papers Limited are Rajinder Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Baljinder Singh, Anil Kumar, and Anil Kashyap. (With Agency Inputs)

Read More

  1. Jharkhand CM is Untraceable; BJP leader Marandi annonces reward for info on Soren
  2. ED raids 18 locations in Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh in HSVP fake refund scam case
Last Updated :Jan 31, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

TAGGED:

Enforcement DirectoratePunjabUttar PradeshJammu and KashmirRaids

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.