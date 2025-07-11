Rs 142-Crore Torres Scam Mastermind Found In Ukraine, Mumbai Police Seek Extradition

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has found evidence that the mastermind and main accused of the Torres scam is in Ukraine. The Mumbai Police had busted a gang of foreigners in January 2025, who had defrauded more than 15,000 investors in Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Navi Mumbai and Thane areas of about Rs 142 crore.

The leader of this gang, Lurchenko Igor, has been found in Ukraine, and the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has now demanded his extradition. It is learnt that this extradition process will be carried out by the Central government in coordination with the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police.

Torres scam mastermind in Ukraine

Based on the 'Blue Corner' notice issued by the Mumbai Police with the help of Interpol, the local police informed the Mumbai Police that the mastermind of the Torres scam, Lurchenko Igor, is currently in Ukraine. Therefore, a request for Igor's official extradition will be made to the Ukrainian government through Interpol soon, and all the documents required for this have also been translated into the local language of Ukraine.

All documents and evidence against the accused will be sent to the Ukrainian authorities through the central departments. All necessary legal procedures will be completed after receiving information from Ukraine, the Mumbai Police has informed.

How were thousands of people cheated?

Igor and eight other foreign accomplices in the gang had fled India before the case came to light. The business model of Torres Company, which offers high returns on investment in Mumbai, was constantly being discussed. Torres was a foreign company.

It was pretended that this company sells gold, diamond and silver jewellery. However, in reality, this jewellery was fake. In 2024, this company opened its first office in a central area like Dadar in Mumbai. After this, a chain of Torres Company offices was opened in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Interest ranging from 6 to 11 per cent was paid on the amount invested in this company. Many invested money in it with the hope of getting instant returns on investment in just seven days. In the initial stages, Torres Company offered attractive returns to people, such as houses in high-rise buildings, cars and jewellery.

Due to this, investors trusted Torres. After this, many people blindly invested lakhs of rupees in Torres Company. But one day, suddenly, the returns stopped, and a large crowd of investors gathered outside the offices of Torres Company in various places, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Bhayander. Finally, when they realised that they had been cheated, they started lodging complaints with the police.

A case of fraud of Rs 13.5 crore has been registered at the Dadar Police Station

A case has been registered against five people in this case at Shivaji Park Police Station in Dadar, where the company's head office is located. The names of the accused are Sarvesh Surve, Victoria Kovalenka, Taufik Riaz alias John Carter, Tania Casatova, and Valentina Kumar. In this case, a case has been registered under BNS Sections 318(4), 316 (5), 61, along with MPID Act Sections 3, 4. In which the police have mentioned in the FIR that Torres Company has cheated of Rs 13.5 crore.

Read more: Mumbai: ED Searches In Torres Ponzi Case Linked Money Laundering Case