ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 130 Crore Scam Uncovered In UP Nirman Nigam; Cases Transferred To Special Investigation Cell

Dehradun: Financial irregularities amounting to Rs 130 crore have been uncovered in the works of Uttar Pradesh Nirman Nigam. In connection with the case, six FIRs have been registered at Dehradun’s Nehru Colony police station, which has now been transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIT) for further investigation.

The cases involve allegations of embezzlement, misappropriation of funds and irregularities in construction projects, including those under the Tourism Department, ITI and Doon Medical College. Authorities are also awaiting the departmental inquiry report on the officials involved. Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh has directed the Special Investigation Cell to proceed based on the available evidence.

Between 2012 and 2018, the Uttarakhand government awarded projects worth crores to the Uttar Pradesh State Construction Corporation (UPRNN). These included ITI institute buildings, a Disaster Relief Centre, projects under the Tourism Department, a backup energy project, and the OPD block construction of Doon Medical College.

It is alleged that during this period, senior officials of UPRNN, in collusion with the accounting department, siphoned off over Rs 130 crore. When the scam came to light, a departmental probe was initiated in 2019, leading to the dismissal of an assistant accountant. The inquiry revealed widespread corruption, with officials allegedly misusing funds and even authorising payments worth crores without land acquisition in some projects.