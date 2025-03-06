Rs 13.71-Crore Dowry Breaks All Records In Rajasthan's Nagaur

Nagaur: A staggering amount of Rs 13.71 crore, paid as dowry in Bedawadi of Merta City in Rajasthan, surpassed all records in the district. The dowry consisted of 1.06 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, six land plots, 80 bigha agricultural land, an SUV, a tractor and clothes worth 15 lakhs.
This was given on the occasion of the marriage ceremony of Ramlal Fardora's grandchildren on Wednesday. Ramlal has a brother, Tulchhram, who is childless. Santosh, the only daughter of Ramlal, is married to Rajuram Beda of the Shekhasani village of Merta. Their sons, one an MBBS and the other an engineer, are getting married, for which the Fardora brothers went to the bride's village to pay the dowry.
Fardoras are in the business of selling grains, and paying such a hefty dowry has raised the eyebrows of the locals.
So far, the highest dowry amount in the region was Rs 8 crore, paid by the Mehariya family of Dhingsara village of the Khinvsar area of Nagaur. There have been over a dozen dowries crossing Rs 1 crore in Nagaur in last four years.
In Marwar, there is a tradition of paying a dowry in marriage where the maternal grandfather and maternal uncle pay a dowry to the bride for financial support.
Also Read: