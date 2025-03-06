ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 13.71-Crore Dowry Breaks All Records In Rajasthan's Nagaur

The dowry consisted of 1.06 kg gold, 5 kg silver, six land plots, 80 bigha land, an SUV, a tractor and clothes worth 15 lakhs.

Ramlal and Tulchhram Fardora paying the dowry.
Ramlal and Tulchhram Fardora paying the dowry. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

Nagaur: A staggering amount of Rs 13.71 crore, paid as dowry in Bedawadi of Merta City in Rajasthan, surpassed all records in the district. The dowry consisted of 1.06 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, six land plots, 80 bigha agricultural land, an SUV, a tractor and clothes worth 15 lakhs.

This was given on the occasion of the marriage ceremony of Ramlal Fardora's grandchildren on Wednesday. Ramlal has a brother, Tulchhram, who is childless. Santosh, the only daughter of Ramlal, is married to Rajuram Beda of the Shekhasani village of Merta. Their sons, one an MBBS and the other an engineer, are getting married, for which the Fardora brothers went to the bride's village to pay the dowry.

Fardoras are in the business of selling grains, and paying such a hefty dowry has raised the eyebrows of the locals.

So far, the highest dowry amount in the region was Rs 8 crore, paid by the Mehariya family of Dhingsara village of the Khinvsar area of Nagaur. There have been over a dozen dowries crossing Rs 1 crore in Nagaur in last four years.

In Marwar, there is a tradition of paying a dowry in marriage where the maternal grandfather and maternal uncle pay a dowry to the bride for financial support.

Also Read:

  1. Night Before Wedding, Groom Ditches Over Unmet Dowry Demands
  2. 'Dowry Deaths Remain A Grave Concern': SC Cancels Bail To Two

Nagaur: A staggering amount of Rs 13.71 crore, paid as dowry in Bedawadi of Merta City in Rajasthan, surpassed all records in the district. The dowry consisted of 1.06 kg of gold, 5 kg of silver, six land plots, 80 bigha agricultural land, an SUV, a tractor and clothes worth 15 lakhs.

This was given on the occasion of the marriage ceremony of Ramlal Fardora's grandchildren on Wednesday. Ramlal has a brother, Tulchhram, who is childless. Santosh, the only daughter of Ramlal, is married to Rajuram Beda of the Shekhasani village of Merta. Their sons, one an MBBS and the other an engineer, are getting married, for which the Fardora brothers went to the bride's village to pay the dowry.

Fardoras are in the business of selling grains, and paying such a hefty dowry has raised the eyebrows of the locals.

So far, the highest dowry amount in the region was Rs 8 crore, paid by the Mehariya family of Dhingsara village of the Khinvsar area of Nagaur. There have been over a dozen dowries crossing Rs 1 crore in Nagaur in last four years.

In Marwar, there is a tradition of paying a dowry in marriage where the maternal grandfather and maternal uncle pay a dowry to the bride for financial support.

Also Read:

  1. Night Before Wedding, Groom Ditches Over Unmet Dowry Demands
  2. 'Dowry Deaths Remain A Grave Concern': SC Cancels Bail To Two

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAGAURMERTA CITYBRIDE DOWRYMBBSDOWRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.