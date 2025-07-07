ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 10,000 Crore Sanctioned In Union Budget For Strengthening Rail Network In Bihar: Vaishnaw

Samastipur: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said Rs 10,000 crore has been sanctioned in this year's Union Budget for strengthening rail infrastructure in Bihar.

Speaking at the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony for a new level crossing gate near Karpoori Gram railway station in Samastipur district, the minister also inaugurated several upgraded passenger amenities at the station.

"The NDA government at the Centre, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore in this year's budget for rail infrastructure in Bihar," Vaishnaw told reporters. "In the past 11 years, over 34,000 km of new railway tracks have been laid, and 1,300 stations are being redeveloped as modern Amrit Bharat stations," he added.

The minister also announced that the Karpoori Gram railway station would now come under the Samastipur railway division. Earlier, it was under the jurisdiction of Sonpur railway division. He also announced that four new Amrit Bharat trains will soon become operational in Bihar.

These are a daily Amrit Bharat train from Patna to Delhi; a weekly service from Darbhanga to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar); a weekly train from Malda to Lucknow (Gomti Nagar); and a new Amrit Bharat train from Saharsa to Amritsar.