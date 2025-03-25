ETV Bharat / bharat

Rs 1.5 Crore Cash Seized From Car In Faridabad

Two persons travelling from Gurugram to Noida in a white Brezza were stopped at the Green Field Chowki by Surajkund Police during a naka checking.

Faridabad: A stash of cash amounting to Rs 1.5 crore was seized during a search operation in the Surajkund area of Faridabad in Haryana on Tuesday. Two persons have been detained by the police for questioning and an investigation has been launched into the high-value seizure.

"A check post was set up near Anangpur Chowk. During the naka checking, two people coming from Gurugram in a Brezza car were stopped and a huge amount of cash was recovered after searching. They were heading to Noida. The police seized the cash and informed the tax department about the matter who came with a cash-counting machine to the Green Field outpost and the total amount of the seizure turned out to be Rs 1.5 crore," Prahlad Singh, SHO of Surajkund Police Station, said.

"Both the riders of the car are residents of Noida. They were going from Gurugram to Anangpur via Delhi and passing through the NHC underpass in a white Brezza. Both have been detained for questioning about the source of the money and the reason behind their transport to Noida. In the preliminary questioning, they could not give a plausible reply. The personnel from the income tax department are also grilling them separately," he added.

