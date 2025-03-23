Rs 1.18 Crore Embezzlement Case at Aburoad Railway Station: FIR Registered, 6 Employees Suspended

Sirohi: A sensational case of embezzlement amounting to Rs 1.18 crore has come to light, involving the fraudulent manipulation of demand drafts (DDs) meant for depositing food catering stall fees at Abu Road Railway Station in Rajasthan.
ACM Lalchand of the Ajmer Division Office of Railways has lodged a complaint against three firms operating food catering stalls at the station. Based on this, the GRP police registered an FIR on Saturday and initiated an investigation.
Additionally, six railway employees have been suspended over suspected collusion with the accused firms. SHO Manoj Kumar of Abu Road GRP police station stated that if the involvement of railway officials or employees is confirmed, appropriate action will be taken as per the rules.
How the Fraud Was Executed
The accused firms allegedly obtained bank-issued DDs for depositing the required fees to the railways from January 18, 2023, to August 17, 2024. However, instead of submitting the original DDs, they tampered with them and presented photocopies of the altered DDs to the Railway Station Officer’s office. This led to the fraudulent diversion of Rs 1,18,35,239.
Suspension of 6 Railway Employees
Following the revelation of this large-scale fraud, railway authorities have taken action against six employees, from station-level to divisional-level offices. While railway officials have not commented on the matter, sources confirm the suspensions.
GRP SHO Manoj Kumar emphasised that the extent of collusion will be determined after a thorough investigation, and any railway personnel found guilty will face legal consequences as per the regulations.
