RPF Seized Drugs Worth Rs 68 Crore From January To April

New Delhi: To curb drug trafficking and thwart the ferrying of contrabands, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its efforts, which resulted in the seizure of over Rs 68 crore in just four months, from January to April.

Elaborating on the menace, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said, "RPF reiterates efforts to fight the growing menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking through the railway network. The security force plays a crucial role in curbing the misuse of the railway system for drug smuggling."

As per railway data, the RPF seized record-breaking narcotics worth over Rs 220 crore and arrested 1,388 traffickers in 2024. Drugs worth around Rs 68 crore have been seized in the first four months of the year 2025, indicating the continued success of intelligence-driven and coordinated enforcement.

RPF Bengaluru conducted an awareness campaign in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), in which passengers were informed about the harmful effects of drugs. The RPF made 691 arrests in 914 registered cases with seizures of Rs 81.78 crore in the first five months (January-May) of this year.

In a major bust at Kolkata's Sealdah Railway Station last week, RPF personnel apprehended a passenger with over six kg of narcotics amounting to Rs 3.35 crore. Similarly, a joint team of RPF and GRP Gudur apprehended a drug peddler smuggling 3 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 45,000 at Gudur Raiwlay Station, the RPF informed.

"As per the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), around 296 million people used drugs in 2021, reflecting a 23 per cent rise over the past decade. Smugglers often use unreserved compartments, sleeper coaches, parcel vans and even passengers as carriers. This poses a unique challenge for enforcement agencies. However, RPF remains vigilant and proactive, continuously adapting to counter these evolving threats," Sharma said.

According to railway officials, regular and surprise checks on trains, platforms and parcel offices are conducted. Special surveillance teams, sniffer dog squads and undercover officers are deployed at high-risk locations. The RPF also collaborates closely with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), GRP, state police and other enforcement agencies for joint operations and intelligence sharing.

In addition, modern tools like CCTV surveillance, handheld scanners and body cameras are extensively used for effective monitoring. RPF has urged people to report any suspicious activity, emphasising that drug trafficking is not just a legal issue but a serious threat to societal wellbeing.