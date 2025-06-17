ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Rescues Over 61,000 Children In 5 Years, Cracks Down On Trafficking Networks Across Country

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force has rescued 61,345 children from various stations and trains across the country over the past five years to prevent them from falling into harm’s way and clutches of the human traffickers.

Informing about the child trafficking cases, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways, said, “Through intensified surveillance, intelligence networks and train escorting, RPF has tackled a wide range of issues from child trafficking and abduction to drug abuse and medical emergencies. Since 2021, it has arrested 649 traffickers across the rail network.”

Talking about trafficker’s modus operandi, Rishi Kant, a child rights expert and Executive Director, Koshi Lok Manch, said, “Ever since the RPF has begun tighten its grip on trafficking networks, these syndicates have been constantly altering their methods as using fake Aadhaar cards for the trafficked children and in many cases even their parents are brought along to avoid raising suspicion. The security personnel remain vigilant and aware of these evolving. RPF often succeeds in identifying them and rescuing the children.”

Showing similar views, Manish Sharma, Senior Director, Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), informed, “Railways has one of the largest networks in the world and traffickers target this cheapest and most accessible mode to transport vulnerable children every year.”

“To counter this, the Association for Voluntary Action has signed an MoU with the RPF to stop trafficking through trains. To address this steep rise in trafficking, AVA has adopted the process of picketing and extensively engaged with the RPF to intercept trains round-the-clock and save victims before they could be exploited,” Manish Sharma added.