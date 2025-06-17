RPF Rescues Over 61,000 Children In 5 Years, Cracks Down On Trafficking Networks Across Country

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force has rescued 61,345 children from various stations and trains across the country over the past five years to prevent them from falling into harm’s way and clutches of the human traffickers.
Informing about the child trafficking cases, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northeast Frontier Railways, said, “Through intensified surveillance, intelligence networks and train escorting, RPF has tackled a wide range of issues from child trafficking and abduction to drug abuse and medical emergencies. Since 2021, it has arrested 649 traffickers across the rail network.”
Talking about trafficker’s modus operandi, Rishi Kant, a child rights expert and Executive Director, Koshi Lok Manch, said, “Ever since the RPF has begun tighten its grip on trafficking networks, these syndicates have been constantly altering their methods as using fake Aadhaar cards for the trafficked children and in many cases even their parents are brought along to avoid raising suspicion. The security personnel remain vigilant and aware of these evolving. RPF often succeeds in identifying them and rescuing the children.”
Showing similar views, Manish Sharma, Senior Director, Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), informed, “Railways has one of the largest networks in the world and traffickers target this cheapest and most accessible mode to transport vulnerable children every year.”
“To counter this, the Association for Voluntary Action has signed an MoU with the RPF to stop trafficking through trains. To address this steep rise in trafficking, AVA has adopted the process of picketing and extensively engaged with the RPF to intercept trains round-the-clock and save victims before they could be exploited,” Manish Sharma added.
According to the railway official, over the past five years from 2021 to April 2025, the RPF has rescued 61,345 children from various railway stations and trains, and it has been working with some NGOs against anti-trafficking efforts through joint operations.
As per organisations working for child rights, most of the children were rescued from Karnataka (Nittur station) and Bihar (Patna station). Human trafficking syndicates have been constantly altering their methods and making prime targets of Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.
To boost on-ground response, RPF has set up over 750 Anti-Human Trafficking Units and 135 Child Help Desks, with the Ministry of Women and Child Development planning to add 212 more Help Desks. These desks act as first-response points, linking rescued children to proper rehabilitation through Child Welfare Committees. Updated Standard Operating Procedures, aligned with the Juvenile Justice Act and Mission Vatsalya, ensure a structured approach to child protection by RPF and Railway staff, CPRO Sharma pointed out.
“Traffickers prey on the ignorance and desperation of poor families, luring them with false promises of good jobs for quality education-only to push innocent children into inhuman conditions of forced labour,” Devender Baral, Founder, Bal Vikas Dhara, said.
Read more: NIA Arrests Key Accused Involved In Human Trafficking To US Via 'Donkey' Route