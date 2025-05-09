ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Recovers Cache Of Arms From Tripura Sundari Express Amid Heightened Indo-Pak Tensions

Eight handmade pistols and 16 magazines recovered by RPF personnel during a routine check on Tripura Sundari Express near Agartala. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid India-Pakistan tension, security has been beefed up across the rail network following that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort team onboard train Tripura Sundari Express made a significant recovery of arms and ammunition on Thursday.

According to the railway officials, the alert RPF personnel recovered eight handmade iron pistols and 16 magazines during a routine check today.

"The cache of illegal weapons was discovered concealed inside two abandoned backpacks lying suspiciously on the upper berth of a general coach while the train was en route from Badarpur to Agartala," the railway officials informed.