RPF Recovers Cache Of Arms From Tripura Sundari Express Amid Heightened Indo-Pak Tensions

New Delhi: Amid India-Pakistan tension, security has been beefed up across the rail network following that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort team onboard train Tripura Sundari Express made a significant recovery of arms and ammunition on Thursday.
According to the railway officials, the alert RPF personnel recovered eight handmade iron pistols and 16 magazines during a routine check today.
"The cache of illegal weapons was discovered concealed inside two abandoned backpacks lying suspiciously on the upper berth of a general coach while the train was en route from Badarpur to Agartala," the railway officials informed.
The escort team, part of the Agartala RPF Post, immediately took swift and decisive action upon noticing the unattended luggage. On inspection, they discovered handmade pistols and magazines, carefully wrapped in brown cello tape, pointing to a likely attempt at illicit arms smuggling, the railway officials added.
The recovered weapons have been safely transported to RPF Post Agartala, and the case has been handed over to GRPS Agartala for further investigation, the railway officials said.
The operation was being hailed as a significant success in ensuring rail passenger safety and underscores the crucial role played by RPF staff, the officials said.