ETV Bharat / bharat

RPF Raising Day Reaffirms Its Commitment To Work For Overall Public Good

New Delhi: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrates its Raising Day on September 20th every year by members of the force and their families. It is an important milestone in the growth of a force where they share their happiness and reaffirm their commitment to work for the overall public good.

The Railway Protection Force was constituted by an Act of Parliament in 1957 to provide security to Railway property. Subsequently, the force was empowered to enquire, arrest and prosecute the offenders involved in unlawful possession of railway property in 1966.

Over the years, it was felt that the force needed to be given the status of "An Armed Force of the Union" and finally the status was bestowed upon the force on September 20, 1985, by amending the RPF Act by the Parliament. Therefore, September 20 is celebrated every year as the Raising Day of RPF by members of the force and their families, the Ministry of Railways earlier said.

In 2003, the Government amended the RPF Act and Railways Act and entrusted the responsibility of the security of passengers and passenger areas along with the power to inquire and prosecute under the Railways Act. Following these new enactments, the RPF partially took up the duties of escorting of passenger trains and access control at the railway stations.

These amendments have brought about a sea change in the character of duties performed by the RPF. Over the years, while the role of the RPF has diversified, the primary role of maintaining law and order remained the liability of the State Government. Hence, the system as it developed, led to a division of responsibilities between the State Police and the RPF, the RPF, in its website, informed.

The RPF is unwavering in its commitment to safeguarding railway property, passenger areas, and the well-being of travellers. The Ministry of Railways earlier said that several operations have been run by RPF to ensure the safety and security of the passengers as well as railways.

Operation "Nanhe Faristey"- Rescuing Lost Children: Under the mission "Nanhe Faristey," RPF played a pivotal role in reuniting children in need of care and protection with their families. These children were separated from their families for various reasons.

Operation "Jeevan Raksha"- Saving Lives: The RPF's vigilant and swift action saved the lives of passengers who had accidentally fallen while de-boarding or boarding moving trains, narrowly avoiding being caught under the wheels, at platforms and railway tracks under Operation 'Jeevan Raksha.'